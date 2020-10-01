Sub-inspector arrested for kidnapping trader for ransom

A police officer has been arrested for his alleged involvement in the kidnapping for ransom of a trader. Sub-Inspector Malik Ashraf Awan of the Special Investigation Unit of the Karachi police was arrested by the Federal B Industrial Area police.

The arrested officer along with his police party, including an assistant sub-inspector and two constables, is believed to have abducted a trader named Almas for ransom. The victim’s wife told the police that she and her husband had been driving from their home in New Karachi to their relatives’ house in Korangi, during which the police officials kidnapped her husband.

She said she later received a ransom call from a police officer the same day, asking her to come to Shafiq Morr with Rs700,000 in cash for her husband to be released, and also warned her of dire consequences if she did not comply.

The woman immediately informed the 15 police helpline, following which the Federal B Industrial Area police raided the Shafiq Morr area and arrested SI Awan, while his police party managed to escape from the scene. Police officials also rescued the abducted trader and registered a case against SI Awan and his police party. When contacted, DSP Naeem Khan confirmed the arrest and the registration of the case.

‘Robber’ arrested

A suspected robber was arrested in an injured condition after an exchange of gunfire with police officials in the Gulshan-e-Hadeed neighbourhood.

Police said they were on routine patrol when they received information about some suspects robbing people in the area, adding that the suspects opened fire on the police and tried to escape when the officials reached the area.

Police said they returned fire and arrested one of the suspects in an injured condition, but his accomplice managed to escape from the scene. Officials said the arrested suspect was identified as Ramzan, adding that a weapon, a motorbike and looted cash and valuables were also recovered from his possession.