Gang-rape accused killed in Okara encounter

OKARA: A bandit, who was involved in the gang-raping of a woman during a robbery bid, was shot dead in a police encounter on Wednesday.

Reportedly, eight gunmen entered the house of a landlord and gang-raped a woman and took away valuables the other day.

The Punjab Chief Minister took notice of the incident and directed the Sahiwal division Regional Police Officer (RPO) to arrest the criminals.

The District Police Officer (DPO) Okara tasked Inspector Muhammad Imran Tipu of Sadr Depalpur police to trace the culprits.

On a tip-off, the police raided Fakhar Town where some dacoits were looting inmates of a house.

To see the police, the bandits started indiscriminate firing at the police party.

When the firing was retaliated, the bandits escaped in the darkness, leaving a body of one of their accomplices.

When the applicant of the previous case saw the dead dacoit, he identified him as he was one of the bandits who gang-raped her relative woman.

The dead dacoit was identified as Akram Sheikh of Pattoki.

MAN KILLS DAUGHTER-IN-LAW: A man killed his widowed daughter-in-law allegedly to hide his ‘sin’ with her.

Faizan Bibi of Fareedkot was married to Allah Ditta of Bahni Chandoor three years ago.

Her husband died two years ago and she started living at the house of her father-in-law Maqbool Ahmad, who developed illicit relationship with her. As a result, she got pregnant and gave birth to a baby three weeks ago.

To hide his sin, Maqbool and his accomplices allegedly killed her with iron rods. On the report of her brother Zahoor Ahmad, the Depalpur city police have registered case.

FAKE CURRENCY DEALER HELD: A fake currency dealer was arrested on Wednesday.

Reportedly, police arrested accused Siddique on charges of his involvement in giving fake currency notes of the denomination of Rs 5,000 to locals and shopkeepers.