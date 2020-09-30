Civic Centre shooter remanded

A judicial magistrate on Tuesday remanded a suspect in the custody of police for three days in the double murder case of two Karachi Development Authority officials who were shot dead at the Civic Centre.

The police presented the alleged killer, Hafeezul Hasan, 54, before the JM of the East district, submitting that the suspect was discharged from the hospital where he had undergone treatment for his bullet wound and now his custody was required for questioning.

The suspect had killed Waseem Raza, 53, and Waseem Usmani, 54, in their office on the third floor of the Civic Centre on September 15, according to the prosecution. Both the victims were serving as assistant directors at the KDA and the suspect was also an employee of the same department.

Police told the court that that they had found a pistol on Hasan, and that suggested that first he killed the victims and then shot himself. The police added that the initial investigation showed that the shooter entered the room of the victims, asked other staffers to leave and then opened fire.

The investigation officer sought physical remand of the suspect on account of interrogating him. According to the prosecutor, the police could not question the suspect before since he was under medical treatment but now the hospital has discharged him. The court allowed the police the custody of the suspect for three days and sought a progress report from the IO at the next hearing.

Man killed

A man was killed and another sustained injuries in a firing incident in the New Karachi Industrial Area on Tuesday.

According to the New Karachi Industrial Area police, a clash broke out between two groups of alleged drug dealers at Khamiso Goth in which 30-year-old Shahneel was killed and 45-year-old Sagheer was injured.

The body and the injured were moved to the Abbasi Shaheed Hospital. SHO Younus Khattak said the deceased and the injured were drug addicts. He said the police had registered a case and initiated investigations.

Woman injured

The Docks police said Nazia, 40, wife of Majeed Mian, was injured after being stabbed allegedly by an unidentified person while she was going somewhere in Macchar Colony. The suspects escaped after committing the crime. She was taken to the Civil Hospital.