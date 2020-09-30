For education

In our country, access to higher education is, unfortunately, limited. Only a few children from lower-income families are enrolled in higher education institutions. According to the National Human Development Report 2017, Pakistan has the world’s largest population of young people. The priority of the government is to work on such programmes which help students to have access to high-quality education.

The prime minister launched the Ehsaas Undergraduate Scholarship Project (EUSP) in 2019. The strategy is to create opportunities for a sizeable segment of youth to bring them under the net of higher education and create equal education opportunities for all. The needs-based scholarship programme aimed at awarding 200,000 scholarships over the period of four to five years. It is a significant step that will ensure that students have access to affordable higher education in all major fields of education. It will facilitate the creation of the competent workforce. It also foresees to encourage students who have discontinued studies due to limited financial issues to complete their studies. Through this initiative, poorer households would be able to come out of poverty.

GM Mallah

Islamabad