Pasni’s problems

This is to draw the attention of the Balochistan government to the problems being faced by residents of Pasni. This beautiful city lacks the basic facilities. Residents of the city don’t have access to a well-equipped hospital. With the healthcare system in shambles, the people travel to other cities to get medical treatment. However, the distance between Pasni and other cities in the province is huge.

For a person who has to seek immediate medical help, wasting so much time in travel could be quite dangerous. The relevant authorities should take notice of the issue. Healthcare facilities should be created in the province to facilitate the people.

Shameema Fazal

Turbat