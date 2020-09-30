PAMA elects office-bearers

KARACHI: The Pakistan Automotive Manufacturers Association (PAMA) has announced the results of its elections for the term of 2020/21 under the terms of Trade Organization Rules 2013, a statement said on Tuesday.

Ali Asghar Jamali has been elected as the association’s new chairman while Saquib H Shirazi and Muhammad Kuli Khan Khattak were elected as senior vice chairman and vice chairman, respectively.

The newly-elected office-bearers and Executive Committee members of the association will take charge effective October 1, it added.

All the office-bearers have a long association with the local auto industry and are well-known and highly respected in the auto and business sectors.

Jamali has an extensive relationship with the automobile industry and has been associated with Indus Motor Company for the last 20 years and currently serves as its chief executive since 2017.

He is a fellow of the Institute of Chartered Accountants of Pakistan and has attended the Advance Management Program at the Harvard University, USA.