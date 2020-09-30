IR offices to observe extended hours

KARACHI: The Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) has directed offices of Inland Revenue (IR) to observe extended working hours on September 30, 2020 to facilitate taxpayers in the payment of duties and taxes.

In an official memorandum issued on Tuesday, the FBR directed all the chief commissioners of IR to observe extended working hours till 10:00pm on Wednesday, September 30, 2020 to facilitate the taxpayers in the payment of duties and taxes.

The chief commissioners have been directed to establish liaison with the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) and authorised branches of the National Bank of Pakistan (NBP) to ensure transfer of tax collection by these branches on September 30, 2020 to the respective branches of the SBP on the same date so as to account for the same towards the collection for the month of September.

Earlier, the central bank also directed banks to observe extended banking hours up to 8:00pm on September 30, 2020 for collection of government taxes and duties through their Over-the-Counter (OTC) facility.