close
Wed Sep 30, 2020
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
 
September 30, 2020

Regional languages return forms

Business

 
September 30, 2020

ISLAMABAD: The Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) has launched income tax returns for small retailers in regional languages, a statement said on Tuesday.

The regional languages included Punjabi, Sindhi, Balochi and Pashto, it added.

The tax returns in these languages have been uploaded on the FBR’s website. This initiative has been taken to facilitate the retailers in filing their tax returns.

The FBR is striving to make the systems and processes more facilitative for the business community, it added.

Latest News

More From Business