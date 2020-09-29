KP health minister contracts coronavirus

PESHAWAR: Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister of Health Minister and Finance Taimur Saleem Jhagra tested positive for coronavirus on Monday. "I have tested positive for Covid-19, and am isolating at home. I feel fine and healthy, albeit with a slight cough. I will continue to work from home, health permitting, Insha'Allah, and hope to be back as soon as possible. If you have come in contact with me, please test yourself," Taimur Jhagra said in a Twitter message. Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has so far lost 1,259 people to coronavirus.