One dies, five injured in Dir incidents

DIR: One person was killed and five others injured in separate incidents in the Sheringal area of Upper Dir district on Monday, police and local sources said.

In a road mishap in Doon area, one passenger died on the spot while four others including a driver were injured when their vehicle collided with a roadside boulder. Police said the deceased was identified as Bahadar Khan, an employee of Pakistan Post and resident of Dir city. The injured included Mustafa Kamal, Subhan, driver Inam, residents of Dir city, and Ikram, a resident of Gowaldi. Also, a cylinder exploded in Sheringal Bazaar late Sunday night, after which the shop caught fire.

The locals, rescue teams, police, and Levies personnel took part in the rescue operation. During the rescue work, former district councillor from Sheringal Union Council Malak Inayat Said got injured after falling from the roof. He was shifted to a hospital in Timergara and later his condition was said to be stable.