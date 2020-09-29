Hikers celebrate World Tourism Day

Islamabad: The hikers from Alpine Club of Pakistan celebrated World Tourism Day at the top of Mushkpuri 2800-M near Dunga Gali, to raise awareness about mountain tourism among youth. A large number of young people from different sections of society participated in the hike. The young hikers started their hike at 11:00 a.m. and reached on top enjoying beautiful trek surrounded by flora and fauna and views around the trek. The President ACP, Abu Zafar Sadiq highlighted the importance of tourism in the modern era.