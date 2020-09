Ex-official sent on judicial remand in liquor licence case

LAHORE: An accountability court on Monday sent former director general (DG) Excise & Taxation Akram Ashraf Gondal to jail on 14-day judicial remand in the liquor licence case.

Accountability Court Judge Amjad Nazir Chaudhry conducted the case proceedings, wherein National Accountability Bureau (NAB) officials produced Akram Gondal on expiry of his physical remand. During the proceedings, the NAB officials submitted an investigation report and stated that investigationswere in progress. They requested the court to extend physical remand for investigation.

However, the defence counsel opposed the request, adding that all records were available with the bureau and no recovery had to be made. The court, after hearing arguments of the parties, rejected the request for physical remand and sent the accused on judicial remand. The court directed the authorities concerned for producing him on expiry of the remand on 12 October.