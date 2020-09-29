PCCA wants strict implementation of SOPs at all airports

ISLAMABAD: Top management of the Pakistan Civil Aviation Authority (PCAA) had directed officers concerned to ensure strict implementation of SOPs at all airports across the country despite reduction in COVID-19 cases.

Director General PCAA Hasan Nasir Jamy, while chairing a meeting of airports management, said the number of coronavirus (COVID-19) cases in the country has considerably plummeted yet they could not afford any relaxation in implementation of COVID-19 SOPs at all the airports in the country. DG PCAA has made these remarks in a special meeting with airport managers of the country.

“All the airports have followed the SOPs in the wake of coronavirus to ensure safety of the passengers,” he said, appreciating the performance of airport managers for ensuring the SOPs at the airports. He said, “We can’t afford any complacency in SOPs implementation at the airports to avoid infection,” National Command Operation Center (NCOC) has also lauded the implementation of SOPs at the airports of Pakistan, he shared in the meeting.

About sitting arrangements in the waiting area, the airport managers were asked to make sitting arrangements strictly in line with social distancing SOPs. About the incident of bird hit incidents at different airports, DG CAA sought suggestions from airport managers as to how the bird hit incidents in the vicinity of the airport can be controlled. Officials from concerned department briefed that the bird shooters are working for controlling bird activity in airport vicinity. DG was also briefed about bird activity and associated trends in recent past. About tree plantation in the airports areas, all the airports managers were directed to ensure plantation of maximum number of saplings in their respective areas in a bid to contribute towards the prime minister ten billion tree tsunami campaign.

“We need to fully contribute to the ten billion tree tsunami campaign. I wish to see green airports in our country,” he said.

On issue of late baggage delivery, DG CAA asked all the heads of the airports to ensure swift baggage delivery for the facilitation of the passengers of all domestic and international flights. “Baggage delivery of the domestic and international passengers at all the airports should not be delayed,” he said.

About the matter about using laser beams near the airport areas, the meeting was informed that strict action had been taken in some of the areas where laser beams are being used for commercial purposes in shopping malls. Laser beams cause disruption in flight operations and pose a severe safety risk. He asked the concerned department to strictly monitor and curb this practice.

While concluding, he instructed all departments to issue commendation certificates to all those who have shown extra ordinary performance in their respective areas.