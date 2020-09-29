In case of snowfall: Army copters to be used for pick & drop of voters in GB polls

ISLAMABAD: A meeting of the National Assembly Standing Committee on Parliamentary Affairs was informed on Monday that helicopters of Pakistan Army would be deployed for pick and drop of voters at polling stations in case of snowfall on eve elections in Gilgit-Baltistan on November 15, this year.

Chief Election Commissioner of Gilgit-Baltistan (GB) during the meeting chaired by MNA Mujahid Ali invited observers including FAFEN to monitor the upcoming elections in GB to be held on 15th November, 2020. The meeting was informed that the GB government released Rs250 million for the required arrangements of upcoming elections.

In case of snowfall by 15th Army helicopters will be deployed to pick up and drop off voters at the polling stations. Ali Mohammad Khan, Minister of State for Parliamentary Affairs expressed his views that parliamentarians should work for the solution of public problems beyond party interests and should not boycott of the parliamentary business/standing committees.

Chairman directed the election commission to prepare a detailed/comprehensive report of the recommendations on the electoral reforms and submit to the Standing Committee. Members of the National Assembly Junaid Akbar, Jawad Hussain, Rukhsana Naveed, Shaheen Naz Saifullah, Zill-e-Huma, Ms. Fouzia Behram, Moulana Abdul Akbar Chitrali and representatives of Ministry of Parliamentary Affairs, Election Commission of Pakistan and chief secretary of Gilgit-Baltistan attended the meeting.