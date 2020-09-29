IHC directs Customs to solve Palestinian envoy’s vehicle issue

ISLAMABAD: The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Monday directed the Custom Collector Islamabad to follow the guidelines of Foreign Office (FO) and resolve the matter of seized vehicles of Palestinian ambassador to Pakistan.

Chief Justice Islamabad High Court Justice Athar Minallah heard a petition of the Palestine Embassy in Islamabad challenging the confiscation of its ambassador's vehicles. During hearing, IHC chief justice observed that whether the custom officer had approached the Foreign Office before taking any action regarding the vehicles.