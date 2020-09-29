Doctors delegation meets PM, discusses issues

Islamabad:A delegation of Insaf Doctors Forum (IDF) called on Prime Minister Imran Khan. Led by IDF Central Council President Dr Mudeer Khan and General Secretary Dr Saeed Mustafa, the delegates included central council members Dr. Tariq Babar and Dr. Asim Riaz, Punjab President Dr. Mohsin Ranjha, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa President Dr Sajjad Dawar and Islamabad President Dr. Ahsan Khan Niazi, and Azad Jammu and Kashmir General Secretary Dr. Gohar Latif.

Special assistant to the premier Dr. Faisal Sultan and Punjab health minister Dr. Yasmeen Rashid were also present in the meeting.

The visitors demanded of the prime minister to order the coverage of dental problems by the free healthcare initiative, Sehat Sahulat Programme. They also voiced concerns of the medical community about the Pakistan Medical Commission and medical teaching institutions legislation, and demanded steps to address them and increase focus on better patient care.

The visitors also called for the inclusion of PM Imran Khan's health vision in the election manifesto for Azad Jammu and Kashmir in consultation with the IDF. The prime minister directed the Insaf Doctors Forum to continue its efforts for health reforms.

He said improvement of healthcare system was the ruling PTI's top priority. The premier asked health ministers to ensure the early resolution of the problems of doctors on priority basis. IDF Islamabad President Dr Ahsan Niazi called for the speedy implementation of the doctors pay hike orders. The delegates also highlighted issues of healthcare professionals and patients, and gave suggestions on how to improve patient care.