Tourism app getting huge response

LAHORE:Tourism Punjab App is getting huge response after its launching on World Tourism Day (WTD). Within 24 hours more than 10 thousand downloads have been observed only on Google play store.

Adviser to Chief Minister for Tourism and Archaeology, Asif Mehmood has termed the app a revolutionary step and said on the eve of WTD launching of such a useful app reflects commitment of promotion of tourism in Punjab. “Access to important tourist sites is provided in ‘Punjab Tourism’. More features will be introduced in future,” pledged the adviser. He said this year WTD was celebrated in a different way and in the main event held at historical Shalamar Gardens Chief Minister Usman Buzdar himself participated as chief guest indicating the seriousness of Punjab government’s resolve to further promote local as well as foreign tourism. “It is the dawn of new era,” he said.

Asif Mehmood said to achieve the curtain targets Archaeology and Tourism Departments were working in collaborated way, thanks to the vision of Prime Minister Imran Khan.

“Next month the chief minister will be inaugurating ‘Double Decker’ bus service for site seeing in Bahawalpur” announced the adviser. Previously tourist bus service is operational in Lahore and Rawalpindi.

Asif Mehmood said for the first time in the history of Pakistan tourism religious sites including shrines are included in tourism strategy and transport service to access these sites will start soon.