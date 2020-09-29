Pervaiz Elahi for resolving expats’ issues

LAHORE:Overseas Pakistanis Community Chairman Mian Tariq Javed called on Punjab Assembly Speaker Ch Pervaiz Elahi and Punjab Assembly Secretary Muhammad Khan Bhatti at their residence here Monday and apprised them of problems of Overseas Pakistanis particularly stopping of flights for Denmark, Norway and Barcelona.

Pervaiz Elahi said that Overseas Pakistanis were ambassadors of Pakistan abroad and were playing an important role in supporting the economy devastated by corona virus as such it is our duty that their problems should be solved on a preferential basis. Pervaiz Elahi said that PIA was facing deficit, facility of flight operation for Denmark, Norway and Barcelona and bringing dead bodies free of cost was started by former PM Ch Shujaat Hussain. He said that in these countries, lakhs of Pakistanis were settled, if this facility was stopped national airline would suffer heavy deficit. He said there was a need to evolve a strategy for making PIA a profitable institution.