Nameer moves into Afeef Trophy quarter-finals

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
KARACHI: Nameer Shamsi moved into the quarterfinals of men’s singles at the 2nd Afeef Trophy Sindh Ranking tennis championship at Beach View Club here on Tuesday.
Nameer beat Ahsan Siddiq 6-2, 6-1 in their pre-quarter-final. In the first round of men’s doubles, Bilal Imran Lohya and Murad Khan defeated Asaad Sheikh and M Sitvat 8-6. The pair of P Das and Asim Gul won against the duo of Hashir Suhail and Fahad Abid 8-3. In the first round of under-15 singles, Abdullah Razaq beat Moosa Faisal 5-4, 5-4, Raahim Veqar defeated Ashar Siddiqui 5-4, 4-1, Nibras Malik thrashed Nisar Hussain 4-0, 4-0, and Abdul Qadir smashed Taha Babar 4-1, 4-0.