Nameer moves into Afeef Trophy quarter-finals

KARACHI: Nameer Shamsi moved into the quarterfinals of men’s singles at the 2nd Afeef Trophy Sindh Ranking tennis championship at Beach View Club here on Tuesday.

Nameer beat Ahsan Siddiq 6-2, 6-1 in their pre-quarter-final. In the first round of men’s doubles, Bilal Imran Lohya and Murad Khan defeated Asaad Sheikh and M Sitvat 8-6. The pair of P Das and Asim Gul won against the duo of Hashir Suhail and Fahad Abid 8-3. In the first round of under-15 singles, Abdullah Razaq beat Moosa Faisal 5-4, 5-4, Raahim Veqar defeated Ashar Siddiqui 5-4, 4-1, Nibras Malik thrashed Nisar Hussain 4-0, 4-0, and Abdul Qadir smashed Taha Babar 4-1, 4-0.