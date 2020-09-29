close
Tue Sep 29, 2020
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
AFP
September 29, 2020

Virus tests

World

AFP
September 29, 2020

Geneva: Some 120 million rapid tests for Covid-19 will be made available to poorer countries at $5 each, the World Health Organisation announced Monday — if it can find the money. The WHO said the $600 million scheme would enable low- and middle-income countries to close the dramatic gap in testing for the new coronavirus, which has now killed more than a million people since first being recorded in China in December.

Latest News

More From World