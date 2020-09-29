Virus tests

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
Geneva: Some 120 million rapid tests for Covid-19 will be made available to poorer countries at $5 each, the World Health Organisation announced Monday — if it can find the money. The WHO said the $600 million scheme would enable low- and middle-income countries to close the dramatic gap in testing for the new coronavirus, which has now killed more than a million people since first being recorded in China in December.