Tue Sep 29, 2020
September 29, 2020

Waiting for help

Newspost

 
Sindh’s small cities have badly suffered due to the heavy rains. Residents have lost their homes and animals, and their crops which are their major source of income. So far, the residents have not received any help. It has become increasingly difficult for them to survive without shelter and food. The residents are waiting for the government to help them.

If PM Imran Khan can announce the historic package of Rs1.1trillion for Karachi, why can’t he announce a similar package for smaller cities of Sindh. At present, these cities are facing so many problems. Their entire infrastructure has collapsed after the rains. Both the Sindh and federal governments should take care of these people who have lost everything and alleviate their pain.

Saman Amjad

Sheikhupura

