Wasim, Nadeem meet young cricketers

LAHORE: Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) Chief Executive Wasim Khan and Director National High Performance Centre Nadeem Khan met young cricketers on the sidelines of the OTC Challenge Cup match at Shah Faisal Ground.

Nadeem advised the youngsters to focus on the game, saying the PCB is introducing a system from the club to the top which will not be unfair to any player who performs. He said that club cricket is very important. He assured the young players that the PCB would take all possible steps to bring forward the talented young players.