Robber killed in encounter with citizen

LAHORE:A citizen shot dead a robber in the limits of Nawankot police area here on Sunday. Complainant Fahad Khan of Mahalla Haji Park Sodiwal has also received wounds in the incident. Fahad was on his way when two robbers on a bike approached him and made him hostage. Meanwhile, Fahad managed to whip out his pistol and fired at the robbers who also retaliated in the same fashion. As a result, a robber died on the spot and his accomplice rode way from the scene.

Fahad also sustained wounds during the crossfire. He told the police that the robber who is at large has also received a bullet wound in his back. Nawankot police have registered a case on the complaint of Fahad.

SDPO sent to lines over poor performance: CCPO Sunday closed Baghbanpura SDPO Khalid Farooqi to lines over poor performance. He recommended Khalid Farooqi should not be given field posting in future. He warned the SDPO Nawankot Umar Farooq to improve his performance.

He issued show cause notices to SDPO, in-charge investigation and investigation officer Ravi Road for not taking action against Qabza mafia and proclaimed offenders. He directed the officers to launch intelligence based operation against gambling dens and drugs.

Dolphin: Deputy Inspector General of Police (Operations Wing) Lahore Ashfaq Khan has said that effective patrolling by Dolphin units on roads and in congested areas has foiled many attempts of crimes and downgraded the crime rate in the metropolis.

SP Dolphins Squad Rashid Hadayat, while giving details of the weekly performance of both the wings informed that Dolphins Squad and PRU also recovered narcotics, including 19 bottles of liquor, one beer can, more than 500g charas and heroin from the accused.

Dolphins and PRU wings showed response to the all 725 calls received on helpline 15. Promoting Community Policing both Dolphins and PRU helped 148 people on roads of the city; checked 2,942 vehicles and 139,394 persons.