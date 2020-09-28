Peshawar win T20 blind cricket title of KP National Sports Festival

LAHORE: Peshawar won T20 Blind Cricket Tournament of 28th KP National Sports Festival for differently abled on Sunday, winning the final by 25 runs, at Islamia College University Cricket Ground in Peshawar.

Peshawar, who remained unbeaten in the league stage by winning all three games, batted beautifully and piled up 187 runs for the loss of five wickets in allotted 20 overs. Shafiullah (40), Sana Ullah (40) and Haroon khan (36) were their leading run getters.

Islamabd were restricted to 162 for the loss of six wickets. Faizan Khattak and Anees Javed scored 45 and 37, respectively.

For Peshawar, Haroon Khan and Muhammad Asif took two wicket each. The Man of the Match award was given to Haroon Khan.