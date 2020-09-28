Good reading

Some books of value that I read: the first one, full of valuable information, is titled ‘Ishque Mustafa’ by Maqsood Ahmad Islahi and printed by Chisti Kutub Khana, Lahore. The proofreading, we are told, was done by Allama Mufti Muhammad Mansha Tabish Qasuri.

One glance at the book will make one immediately realize that the author is indeed a great lover of the Holy Prophet (pbuh) and the Almighty. This treasure of knowledge consists of 843 pages. It had been the author’s long desire to write a book that would give pleasure and satisfaction to the reader as well as give them a sense of becoming closer to the Prophet (pbuh) and the Almighty. Unfortunately, his parents, who were always praying for the completion of the book, passed away before its printing. He himself required cataract surgery, which again delayed the completion.

The topics touched upon are as follows: Love for the Prophet (pbuh) in the light of the Quran and Hadith; demands of love for the Holy Prophet (pbuh); how to develop love for the Prophet (pbuh), his grand personality and the manner in which this love and respect is manifested; the place for lovers of the Holy Prophet (pbuh); the love of the Almighty and other prophets for the Holy Prophet (pbuh); the love displayed for the Holy Prophet (pbuh) by Angels and Jins; the love of Hazrat Abdul Muttalib, Hazrat Abu Talib and of his wives for the Holy Prophet (pbuh); the love of the ‘Sahaba’, the ‘momineen’ and non-Muslims for the Holy Prophet (pbuh); the love of the sky, earth, vegetables, fruits, etc for the Holy Prophet (pbuh); ‘Hijrat’ in the words of the Holy Prophet (pbuh); competition amongst the lovers of the Holy Prophet (pbuh); our behaviour regarding our love for the Holy Prophet (pbuh); the success of the Umma founded in the love for the Holy Prophet (pbuh); parents and children in their love for the Holy Prophet (pbuh); the character of the Holy Prophet (pbuh) in the light of history; manner of greeting for the Holy Prophet (pbuh).

The second important and useful books is titled ‘Ibn-e-Karam-Mashaeqe Qadria Qatbihe’, written by Pir Muhammad Tahir Hussain, published by Kitab Khana Ibne Karam, Jhang and available from Abdul Waheed Qadri. It starts from Hamd-o-Naat and is the result of hard work and research. The author has about 36 books to his name and is still actively writing. The book has nearly 1300 pages and is a treat to read. By writing this book, Mr Qadri has done a great favour to students and teachers of Islamiat.

Within the Subcontinent, the heads of the Qadiri order – the ‘Uch Sharif’s Gaylani Sadat’ are, for the first time, being comprehensively brought forward in some literary form through this work. Hazrat Makhdoom Sayyid Muhammad Ghawth Al-Gaylani and eminent successor and sage, Hazrat Makhdoom Sayyid ‘Abd-Al-Qadir Ath-Thani, were not only those introducers of the spiritual path, but also became profoundly renowned for their mystical feats.

Another thing about this work is that it not only references their respective statuses, but also their benefactors and representatives while other works have only managed to highlight singular aspects. Some un-issued works and unpublished manuscripts are also presented in this book. Also given is a detailed study of Qadir’s beloved grandson and benefactor of teaching. This is encyclopaedic work and a story of divine love that has been spread for fourteen centuries.

May the Almighty shower His infinite blessings on both authors and their families for their efforts in the cause of Islam – Ameen.

Note: Some time ago I reviewed a book titled ‘The Holy Quran – A Continuous Miracle’, written by Prof Dr Muhammad Akram Chaudhary. It has now been published in an Urdu version under the title ‘Quran Karim, Ek Musalsal Mojza’ and published by Darul Nawadir, Urdu Bazar, Lahore. It is available from Kitab Saraey, Urdu Bazar, Lahore. This is a great opportunity for Urdu lay readers, students, scholars and teachers to benefit from Prof Chaudhary’s knowledge. Only the Almighty can reward him sufficiently for this great work on the Holy Quran.

