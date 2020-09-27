Fazl to head PDM until Nawaz’ return from abroad

ISLAMABAD: The opposition parties alliance -- Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) -- will be headed by former prime minister and Quaid of Pakistan Muslim League (PML-N) Nawaz Sharif and till his return from abroad after treatment, JUI-F leader Maulana Fazlur Rehman will be spearheading the eleven parties’ strong group. In the meanwhile, opposition parties steering committee constituted early this year under former chief minister KP Muhammad Akram Khan Durrani will continue to function to assist the PDM. The understanding has developed among the member parties of the PDM on outstanding subjects. Akram Khan Durrani, who served in the last PML-N government as federal minister and he is under treatment for cancer, is recovering at rapid pace. He accepted the assignment against the advice of the doctors and played an important role in creation of the PDM despite enormous difficulties. Well-placed political sources told The News here Saturday that Maulana Fazlur Rehman would coordinate working of the PDM till his formal appointment as the chief of the movement is made by all constituent parties. The steering committee that had its first meeting in the wake of the formation of the PDM, early this week couldn’t finalise the election of Maulana Fazlur Rehman for leading the PDM since the PPP members of the committee had to consult and seek mandate from their party leadership for the purpose. The PPP members of the committee were of the view that some stalwart from their party should become founder chief of the PDM. The sources said that PML-N is keen to see Maulana Fazl to become convener/chairman of the movement and it is in the process of consultations with the PPP leadership for obtaining its nod. Maulana Fazlur Rehman, who hasn’t yet received much talked notice from the NAB to appear before its director general in Peshawar on October 1, has reached Islamabad. He had number of meetings with the leaders of the PDM parties during his stay in the federal

capital. He is leaving for Azad Kashmir today (Sunday) for a week-long stay in Azad Kashmir. The JUI Azad Kashmir will arrange a grand reception in his honour tomorrow (Monday) in Azad Kashmir capital Muzaffarabad. Maulana Fazlur Rehman hasn’t made up his mind for appearing before the NAB if he receives the notice. He has been summoned by the NAB on the day when the ten-day ultimatum for the resignation of Prime Minister Imran Khan, given by the PDM would have been expired a day earlier. The sources said that Maulana Fazl had lengthy discussion with Nawaz Sharif on Saturday. He enquired after the health of the former prime minister and prayed for his early recovery. The two also had discussion extensively about the political developments back in the country. Fazlur Rehman appreciated the directive given by Nawaz Sharif to his party leaders not to have meeting with the military high ups since such interaction creates complexities, the sources said. The two leaders also discussed future course of action under the banner of PDM and expressed great satisfaction about the unprecedented support and appreciation by the masses throughout the country for the movement. They have decided to make the deadlines for reaching to the ultimate steps further realistic and bringing different milestones closer since people of the country are getting frustrated and impatient about the delay in further action. The sources said that PML-N President Shahbaz Sharif will have discussion with the PPP leader Bilawal Bhutto Zardari in the light of consultations between Nawaz Sharif and Maulana Fazl for streamlining affairs of the PDM in the light of the instructions of Nawaz Sharif. The sources said that PML-N Quaid and JUI leader expressed resolve to follow the decisions of the PDM in letter and spirit. A committee will be formed to discuss the question of resignation from the so-called elected houses. The action plan of the PDM also discussed threadbare by the two and it has been decided to accelerate the campaign for maintaining the contact with the masses. They have decided to target the threats causing to the country due to perpetuation of the incumbent government. The unabated price-hike of items of daily use and utility services and worsening law and order situation in the whole country would be highlighted as the big follies of the PTI government, the sources said. Nawaz Sharif has made it clear that the 26-point declaration of the PDM is the way for salvation of the endangered country as it is the last hope of the people of Pakistan who are determined to get the rule of law established, democracy should be put in place, constitution is respected by all means and rid the rulers at the earliest.