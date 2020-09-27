Jang/Geo reporter Riaz Shakir dies

Ag APP

LAHORE : Senior judicial reporter of Daily Jang and Geo News, Riaz Shakir, died on Saturday due to pulmonary complications after a brief illness.

He left behind a widow, three sons and a daughter. His funeral was attended by senior jurists, politicians, bureaucrats, media men and family members and large number of acquaintances from all walks of life.

Qul will be held on Sunday (today) at his residence in Huma Block, Iqbal Town.

Riaz Shakir joined practical journalism four decades ago in the early 80’s following the footsteps of his journalist father Bashir Shakir who was a noted writer and cartoonist. Riaz Shakir also took after his father by displaying commendable skills in caricatures and short stories. He had a sharp memory and quick wit, besides a vivid imagination for expressing every type of situations like romantic, tragic, social and political, etc. He was known among the friends and colleagues as a witty person, every ready for joining any type of discussion with a vast store of knowledge. However, he made his name in reporting judicial matters and was among the top court reporters in the country.

Prominent among those who attended the funeral included federal minister for science and technology, Fawad Chaudhry, Chairman Pakistan Bar Council executive committee Azam Nazir Tarar, ex deputy attorney general Raja Abdul Rehman, PPP leader Aslam Gill and senior journalists.

Meanwhile, Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has expressed grief over the sad demise of Riaz Shakir, a senior reporter of daily Jang and Geo News. In his condolence message, the CM prayed may Allah Almighty rest the departed soul in eternal peace and grant courage and strength to the bereaved family to bear the loss with equanimity.

The CM said that the late Riaz Shakir set an example of high journalistic values and rendered valuable services in the field of journalism.