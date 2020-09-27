close
Sun Sep 27, 2020
AFP
September 27, 2020

Six dead as cesspit caves in Palestine

RAMALLAH, Palestinian Territories: Six Palestinians from the same extended family were killed as an old cesspit caved in Saturday in a village near Hebron in the West Bank, Palestinian police and witnesses said.

A father and his son were digging a septic pit when the adjacent old one collapsed, drowning them both, witnesses in Deir al-Asal said. Three brothers who attempted a rescue also died, along with another youth trying to help.

