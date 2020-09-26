close
Sat Sep 26, 2020
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
 
September 26, 2020

Niece sues Trump for millions of dollar fraud

World

 
September 26, 2020

MANHATTAN, New York: Mary Trump, the niece of Donald Trump, sued the US president on Thursday, accusing him and other family members of cheating her out of tens of millions of dollars from an inheritance. The complaint filed in a New York state court in Manhattan against Donald Trump, his sister Maryanne Trump Barry, and the estate of his brother Robert Trump, who died in August, accused the defendants of “rampant fraud” and conspiracy.

Latest News

More From World