KP CM Mahmood Khan calls for timely completion of uplift projects in South Waziristan

PESHAWAR: Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Mahmood Khan on Friday directed the quarters concerned to strictly follow the timeline set for completion of development projects in South Waziristan.

“The whole development process, including identification of schemes, designing and planning, implementation and supervision of development schemes should be ensured in transparent and effective manners. The tribal people should get the benefits of merger,” he told a meeting of the Task Force regarding Appraisal of Governance, Development and Security in South Waziristan.

Provincial ministers Taimur Saleem Jhagra, Shaharam Tarakai, Shaukat Yousafzai, special assistant to CM Kamran Bangash, chief secretary Dr. Kazim Niaz, additional chief secretary Shakeel Qadir, principal secretary to CM Shahab Ali Shah, commander headquarters 11 Corps, inspector general police, IGFC and other military and civil high ups attended the meeting.

The chief minister, a handout said, stressed to devise a detailed plan for education, health and public health engineering sectors of South Waziristan.

He also called for disbursement of compensations under Citizens Losses Compensation Programme on fast track basis. He also directed the authorities concerned to ensure establishment of newly-established tehsils of South Waziristan as an interim solution to administrative issues.

However, he underlined the need to resolve the issue of district headquarters as a long-term solution and constituted a committee comprising commissioner and other relevant authorities, which would present final recommendation to this effect in consultation with the local tribes.

The meeting was told that fencing of 739.6 km long area of border out of 836.1km had been completed whereas fencing of the remaining border was yet to be done. The chief minister asked the authorities concerned for a practicable proposal for the purpose.

The meeting was told that an umbrella scheme had been approved by PDWP for buildings of police stations, police checkposts, special branch and CTD in South Waziristan. The estimated cost of the project was Rs. 1.01 billion. Similarly, a plan had been chalked out for training of 4000 police personnel while training of 900 Levies and khassadars was in the process.

Briefing about the tourism and economic potential of South Waziristan, the meeting was informed that the district has sufficient potential of tourism, mines and minerals, progressive farming, water resources, livestock and trade with Afghanistan.

The meeting was told that under Citizens Losses Compensation Programme, more than 40,000 cheques had been disbursed whereas around 36,000 cheques would be distributed. The chief minister directed to complete the disbursement of compensation cheques, directing the quarters concerned to provide dedicated staff for the purpose.

In order to create livelihood opportunities for the people of South Waziristan, the chief minister stressed the need to have special focus on the development of tourism and mines & minerals. He directed the Secretary Tourism and other relevant officials to visit the tourist sites of South Waziristan and present proposals to promote domestic tourism as early as possible.

He also directed that construction of access roads to tourists sites of South Waziristan be included in the overall plan regarding promotion of tourism. Mahmood Khan also asked for a feasible model for the development of Agriculture Park in Wana.