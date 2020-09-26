Publication of final census results: SHC directs federal govt to submit report

KARACHI: The Sindh High Court has directed the federal government to submit the report of sub-committee constituted by the federal cabinet to consider the issue with regard to publication of the final census results.

During the hearing of Muttahida Qaumi Movement’s petition against the constitution of delimitation committee and process of delimitation for local bodies elections in Sindh by the provincial election commission, the SHC’s division bench, headed by Justice Mohammad Ali Mazhar, took exception over not submission of the report with regard to publication of the final census results by the federal government.

The court on previous hearing had directed the federal law officer to seek instructions from the Council of Common Interests (CCI) with regard to publication of the final census results.

The joint-census commissioner had informed the court that the final results had already been forwarded to CCI and after the approval of the final results, the announcement would be made. Meanwhile, the court has inquired from the section officer Ministry of Inter-provincial Coordination when the final census results would be notified.

The section officer submitted that the federal cabinet has constituted a sub-committee to consider the issue and hopefully the matter would be resolved within two weeks. The court also directed the federal government official to come up with progress report on the next hearing.

The court observed that the provincial election commissioner and officer of Pakistan Bureau of Statistics had already given the statement that without notification of the final census results, elections of the local governments could not be held in the country.

The court observed that the sub-committee should consider the publication of final census results as the most important and urgent task for an early approval from the CCI and adjourned the hearing till October 13.