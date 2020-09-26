Girl commits suicide after threats over harassment case

LAHORE:A girl committed suicide in the Kot Lakhpat area on Friday upon being depressed over continuous threats from a jail inmate’s accomplices to withdraw her complaint she had filed with FIA over harassment.

The deceased has been identified as Ramsah, a resident of Gulshan-e-Ahbab Society on Chandraye Road. The girl had filed an application with the FIA Cybercrime Wing Lahore to take action against a man, Ali Niazi, who was allegedly harassing her and uploading her pictures on social media.

The accused, Ali Niazi, had blackmailed her and received Rs16,000 from her. FIA arrested the accused and sent him to jail. However, his accomplices continued harassing the girl who had repeatedly informed the FIA Cybercrime Wing about the threats, but nobody took her complaint seriously.

IG orders postings on merit: The inspector general of police Punjab has said merit, qualifications and reputation should be taken into consideration during postings and transfers of officers and officials at any level, and compliance with the SOPs should not be neglected in any way.

He gave these instructions to the authorities concerned while chairing a meeting on human resource management at Central Police Office here on Friday. The meeting discussed the transfer and posting policy, vacancies and other departmental matters, including recruitment. The IG said that according to merit and seniority, the promotion board meetings should be held regularly for the departmental promotion of officers and personnel in all field formations so that the officers and personnel eligible for promotion could get their due rights without any delay.

Firing accused held: Manawan police arrested a man on charges of making firing into the air. The accused identified as Bilal had also uploaded his video of firing on social media. Police recovered the weapon and bullets from him.

Fire erupts in plaza: A fire broke out at the first floor of a three-storey plaza in New Anarkali on Friday. The cause of the fire was stated to be short circuit. Firefighters extinguished it after hectic efforts. No casualty was reported in the incident.