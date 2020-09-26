close
Sat Sep 26, 2020
September 26, 2020

To reopen or not

Newspost

 
September 26, 2020

After almost six months, education institutions across the country are reopening in phases. However, a rise in Covid-19 cases is compelling the authorities to reconsider their decision. In our country, there is no place where SOPs are being followed. Students have already suffered a lot.

Instead of closing the schools and colleges, the government should ensure that every education institution is following SOPs. The virus will not go away for now. For how long will we keep our schools closed?

Fida Hussain Kubar

Sanghar

