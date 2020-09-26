tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
The prospects of peace in Afghanistan have been revived after the commencement of Afghan-Taliban peace talks. Although the much-awaited and crucial peace talks have been initiated, the clouds of uncertainty are still here. There remain multiple challenges that can likely affect the peace efforts in the war-torn country. The issue of power sharing and the structure of Afghanistan’s political system remain a daunting challenge. The resurgence of the militant group is also a veiled threat to the peace and stability of not only Afghanistan but also the entire region.
Unless the aforementioned challenges are addressed, peace in Afghanistan will remain a dream. The onus is upon all parties to tread cautiously in order to save the battered land.
Ammar Aslam Muhammadi
Sukkur