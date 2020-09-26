The prospects of peace in Afghanistan have been revived after the commencement of Afghan-Taliban peace talks. Although the much-awaited and crucial peace talks have been initiated, the clouds of uncertainty are still here. There remain multiple challenges that can likely affect the peace efforts in the war-torn country. The issue of power sharing and the structure of Afghanistan’s political system remain a daunting challenge. The resurgence of the militant group is also a veiled threat to the peace and stability of not only Afghanistan but also the entire region.

Unless the aforementioned challenges are addressed, peace in Afghanistan will remain a dream. The onus is upon all parties to tread cautiously in order to save the battered land.

Ammar Aslam Muhammadi

Sukkur