Three elected unopposed in MCCI elections

MARDAN: Three candidates were elected unopposed in the elections of Mardan Chamber of Commerce and Industry (MCCI) here on Friday.

Zahir Shah the Associate Group was elected unopposed as president, while Sohail Amjad and Nisar Ali of Corporate Group were elected unopposed as senior vice-president and vice-president, respectively.

A total of eight members of Associate Group were elected for executive body of MCCI, including Waqar Azeem, Sohail Amjad, Saad Masood-ur-Rehman, Zahid Anwar, Nisar Ali, Muhammad Khalid, Waqar Ali, and Humayun Khan. Nine members from Corporate Group, including Zahir Shah, Haji Fayyaz Khan, Shah Jahan, Waheed Gul, Hakeem Khanzada, Abdul Karim, Mohammad Nawas Khan, Bahadur Shah, and Mohammad Fayyaz were also elected to the body.