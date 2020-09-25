Insulting govt official unacceptable, says Gill

ISLAMABAD: Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Political Communication Dr Shahbaz Gill Thursday said calling a government official and insulting him in a parliamentary committee meeting was unacceptable to the PTI government.

The SAPM twittered that an absconding criminal involved in the murder of police officials and citizens was arrested by the Punjab police from the ‘dera’ of Mohsin Shah Nawaz Ranjha in 1999 and the then DPO was Omar Sheikh.

He said the country was now ruled by the PTI and not by Shahbaz Sharif and Shahbaz Sharif and the government would not allow settling of personal scores in any parliamentary committee. Addressing Mr. Ranjha, Shahbaz said, “You have no right to insult a government official.”