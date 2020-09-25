French writer

PARIS: France has stripped paedophile writer Gabriel Matzneff of all state aid, the country’s culture minister said on Thursday. The controversial essayist, who never made a secret of his preference for s.x with adolescent girls and boys, is to stand trial next year on a charge of promoting paedophilia. “I can assure you that Gabriel Matzneff is no longer getting his grant,” Culture Minister Roselyne Bachelot told the publishing weekly, Livres Hebdo.