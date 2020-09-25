PIMA has new president

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
Islamabad : Professor Khubaib Shahid, currently Professor of Radiology at Lahore’s Fatima Memorial Hospital, has been elected president of the Pakistan Islamic Medical Association (PIMA) for the session 2020-22.
Since PIMA’s central convention could not be held this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic, elections were held through postal balloting. Prof. Khubaib has served as president of the Punjab chapter of PIMA during 2013-15 and as central general secretary during 2016-20.
Members of the Central Executive Council (shoora) were also elected in the same way; of the 31 members, 11 each were selected from Punjab and Sindh, 6 from KPK, 2 from Azad Kashmir and 1 from Balochistan. The first meeting of the shoora will be held in mid-October 2020.