Education minister visits schools, colleges

Sindh Minister for Education and Labour Saeed Ghani on Thursday visited various government and private schools and colleges in District East and District Central.

During his visit, the minister visited St. Joseph's College for Girls, St. Joseph's School for Girls, Smart School, Educator School, Mama Baby Care School, Merit and Merit School, Apex House, Foundation Head School, St. Lawrence College for Women and Islamia College.

He paid a surprise visit to several other public and private schools and colleges. Ghani also directed the teachers and students to wear a mask. The minister ordered the implementation of all SOPs in the private schools. He said the educational institutions that had a high enrollment of children should invite the students in shifts or on alternate days.

Ghani said a minimum distance of three feet should be ensured between two students in each class. “The educational institutions that are teaching online should promote it further.” He said full SOPs should be ensured for students coming under the second and third phases from September 28.

During his visit, the minister also issued notices to officers of the Education Department of District East and Central, seeking clarification on non-fulfilment of the responsibility given by the department.