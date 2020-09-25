Two men arrested in 15-year-old boy’s rape case

Police on Thursday arrested two men for their alleged involvement in the harrowing ordeal of a teenage boy who was subjected to sexual assault for two consecutive days in the Boat Basin area.

The two suspects arrested by the police have been identified as Ishaq and Achar, while the prime suspect, namely Ilmuddin, is yet to be caught. Ishaq and Achar were nabbed by the investigation wing of the Boat Basin police.

Police had earlier registered a case against the three men for allegedly subjecting a 15-year-old boy to sexual assault for two consecutive days. The FIR had been registered after the boy’s uncle approached the Boat Basin police station and complained about his nephew’s gang rape.

The uncle claimed that Ilmuddin had called his nephew to a bungalow in Clifton Block-5 with the promise of providing him a job. After the boy reached the house on September 17, Ilmuddin and two other men, namely Ishaq and Achar, repeatedly raped him that day and the next.

“After my nephew got a chance to escape from the bungalow, he ran back home and told me about his ordeal,” the uncle told the police. The officials are waiting for the boy’s medical examination report and trying to hunt down the prime suspect.

Cases of sexual assault have lately been on an apparent rise in Karachi and elsewhere in Pakistan, prompting calls for formulating stricter laws and meting out severe punishments. In the latest rape case that took place in the metropolitan city on Monday night, a young woman was allegedly gang raped in the upmarket Clifton neighbourhood. In another horrific incident earlier this month, five-year-old Marwah was kidnapped and gang raped to death by two men in Essa Nagri.

The September 9 incident, in which two men dragged a woman out of her car on the Lahore-Sialkot motorway and gang raped her in front of her children, caused public outrage across the country and led to calls for publicly hanging all convicted rapists.