Fri Sep 25, 2020
September 25, 2020

Aisam, Radu out of Hamburg Open

Sports

September 25, 2020

KARACHI: Pakistan’s tennis ace Aisam-ul-Haq Qureshi and his partner Radu Albot from Moldova lost in the quarterfinals of the Hamburg European Open in Germany on Thursday.

Aisam and Radu, ranked 51st and 142nd, respectively, were beaten by the unseeded Croatian pair of Mate Pavic and Ivan Dodig, ranked 11th and 12th, respectively, 4-6, 2-6.

