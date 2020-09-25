Aisam, Radu out of Hamburg Open

KARACHI: Pakistan’s tennis ace Aisam-ul-Haq Qureshi and his partner Radu Albot from Moldova lost in the quarterfinals of the Hamburg European Open in Germany on Thursday.

Aisam and Radu, ranked 51st and 142nd, respectively, were beaten by the unseeded Croatian pair of Mate Pavic and Ivan Dodig, ranked 11th and 12th, respectively, 4-6, 2-6.