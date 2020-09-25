This refers to the letter ‘Career counselling’ (Sep 24) by Imtiaz Essa Halepoto. In Quetta, I see students preparing for entrance exams for engineering and medical colleges right after their intermediate examinations. Many students especially those who are from rural areas and don’t have any guidance have a rigid mindset and believe that the only road to success is becoming a doctor or an engineer.

Even though there is nothing wrong in choosing any career field, students should take admission in the field they love. No degree guarantees success. In life, there are a lot of things that matter and that define whether you’re successful. Parents, too, should talk with their children and ask them about their interests. They shouldn’t give in to society’s expectations and support their children to do whatever they’re good at.

Adnan Maqsood

Turbat