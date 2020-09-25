close
Fri Sep 25, 2020
September 25, 2020

INU BoG meets

Peshawar

 
September 25, 2020

The ninth meeting of the Board of Governors of Iqra National University was held on Thursday. Obaidur Rehman, chancellor Iqra National University, chaired the meeting, said a press release.

Dr Zahoor Ahmad Swati, former vice-chancellor University of Agriculture Peshawar (nominee Higher Education Commission, Islamabad), Fazal Qadir (additional secretary Higher

Education Department, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa) also attended the meeting along with other BoG members.

During the meeting, academic performance, budget and other activities of 2020 were discussed in detail and accorded approval.

