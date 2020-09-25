Land dispute: Bloodshed averted as ceasefire effected between tribes

WANA: A senior official along with elders of the area effected ceasefire and vacated the positions of the infighting Torikhel Wazir tribes of North Waziristan and Mahsud tribes of South Waziristan on Thursday.

The Torikhel Wazir tribes of North Waziristan and Mahsud tribes of South Waziristan had taken positions some two days ago and were engaged in fighting over the ownership of a piece of land at Engamal in Razmak, the boundary area between the two neighbouring districts. The elders of North Waziristan and South Waziristan districts, including Gul Noor Khan, Noor Rahman, fazlur Rahman and others said that there was a possibility of bloodshed between the two warring tribes. However, they said that North Waziristan Deputy Commissioner Arshad Ali constituted a jirga headed by Additional Deputy Commissioner Daulat Khan to effect ceasefire and settle the issue through peaceful means.

The elders said that ADC Daulat Khan, who is considered well acquainted with the tribal traditions and norms, wisely first put a halt to the fighting between the two tribes and then vacated the positions from the fighters. The elders thanked the DC and ADC for their efforts to avert an imminent bloodshed between the rival tribes. Later, a joint jirga of officials and elders held several rounds at an open space near Razmak to find out a permanent solution to the land dispute.