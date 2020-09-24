Hike in drugs prices flayed

LAHORE:Pakistan Islamic Medical Association (PIMA) has criticised approval of rise in prices of 94 life-saving drugs by the federal cabinet and said the step will intensify the miseries of people already facing pandemic, unemployment and high prices of petrol and edibles.

In a statement here on Wednesday, PIMA Centre president Prof Khubaib Shahid said healthcare deserves subsidy by the government as it is an essential sector. Despite inflation, drug prices should not be raised. Pharmaceutical industry is facing problems and its problems should be resolved through easing taxes and subsidizing manufacturing and imports of medicines, he said.

PIMA demands that the government should ensure availability of essential and other drugs. Government should also give health subsidy and meet the financial deficits by other means and improve the existing health system on priority, it demanded.