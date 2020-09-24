Worker commits suicide over delay in salary

LAHORE:A factory worker committed suicide over two-month delay in salary in the Township area on Wednesday.

The victim identified as Afzal,22, hailed from Hujra Shah Moqeem and worked in a factory. Afzal was depressed as he did not receive the last two months salary, police said. Body was shifted to morgue.

Doctor dies in road accident: A driver lost her life in a road accident on Ring Road on Wednesday. The victim, identified as Dr Misbah Mujahid, was posted at PKLI Centre, police said, adding that the accident took place due to over-speeding. Police handed over the body to the family.

car recovered: AVLS Cantt Division recovered a stolen car and handed over to its owner. The car owned by a Korean woman had been lifted two months back from Rehman Garden, police said.

injured: A man was injured after a fire broke out in a petrol agency at Ratgarh village, Bassi Morr, on Wednesday. Firefighters rescued the man who had suffered burns on various parts of his body, including the arms, legs and chest. The firefighters extinguished the fire after hectic efforts.

Suspended:Secretary Public Prosecution Punjab during a surprise visit of Sialkot has suspended Deputy District Public Prosecutor (DDPP) for unauthorised absence from duty. Nadeem Sarwar, after assuming the charge of Secretary Public Prosecution, has started surprise visits of field offices and Sialkot was his first destination.

During the visit he inspected District Public Prosecutor office Sialkot and also checked attendance of prosecutors in court offices. He took strict notice of absence without intimation of DDPP Nabeel Ahmed and immediately ordered his suspension.

He suspended senior clerk Muhammad Tayyab on the same charges, warning, “Unauthorised absence from duty will not be tolerated at any cost”. “Complete record of all under-trial cases as early as possible”, he said. “Public Prosecution is a sensitive job and surprise visits of district offices shall continue,” he resolved. Nadeem Sarwar said, “Dereliction in duty would not be tolerated and monthly evaluation of each office would be conducted”.