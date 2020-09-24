The Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) released the details of the amount of taxes paid by provincial and federal lawmakers in the year 2018. Former Prime Minister and PML-N leader Shahid Khaqan Abbasi paid Rs241 million and became the highest tax-paying parliamentarian. The tax he paid in an individual capacity is twice as much as the taxes paid by the entire cabinet of the ruling PTI.

Chief Minister of Punjab Usman Buzdar and Federal Minister for Water Resources Faisal Vawda did not pay any taxes. Imran Khan used to say that since politicians didn’t pay taxes, the country’s economy suffered. Now, he has not even taken notice of the issue.

Ghulam Mustafa Baladi

Jamshoro