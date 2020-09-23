Bilawal, Fazl discuss protest movement

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
KARACHI: Leader of Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam Maulana Fazlur Rehman met Chairman of Pakistan People's Party Bilawal Bhutto Zardari here at the Bilawal House on Tuesday evening. The meeting took into consideration in detail the overall political situation of the country and political repercussions arising out of the All Parties’ Conference hosted by the PPP in Islamabad on Sunday last.