Wed Sep 23, 2020
Bilawal, Fazl discuss protest movement

Top Story

KARACHI: Leader of Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam Maulana Fazlur Rehman met Chairman of Pakistan People's Party Bilawal Bhutto Zardari here at the Bilawal House on Tuesday evening. The meeting took into consideration in detail the overall political situation of the country and political repercussions arising out of the All Parties’ Conference hosted by the PPP in Islamabad on Sunday last.

