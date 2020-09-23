AJK govt spends billions on uplift projects: PM

MUZAFFARABAD: The Azad Jammu and Kashmir Prime Minister Raja Muhammad Farooq Haider Khan has said that present government has taken public interest supreme while formulating developmental strategy for the socio economic uplift of the people of Azad Kashmir.

Talking to media persons after inaugurating mega developmental projects for Neelum Valley here on Tuesday.

The prime minister said record uplift work has been executed during the tenure of the present government and funds were extended to every constituency of the state without any political affiliations. He said policies were farmed exclusively in view of the public interest and concrete steps were taken for the wellbeing of the people of the state.

He said the present government has given billions of rupees funds for the completion of mega projects in every constituency of the state which has no example in the past.