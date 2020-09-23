All options to be used for Nawaz’s repatriation: Governor Sarwar

LAHORE:Governor Ch Muhammad Sarwar has said all options as per the Constitution of Pakistan will be used for repatriation of Nawaz Sharif.

We are not afraid of opposition’s protests. We have already faced Maulana Fazl-ur-Rehman’s protest March. Through Punjab Aab-e-Pak Authority we will provide clean drinking water to the people living in cities as well as villages of Punjab Province, the governor said while talking to the media on inauguration of Water Filtration Plant in Sheikhupura District Kachehri. Responding to questions of journalists, Ch Sarwar said Islamabad High Court has already given a verdict regarding the repatriation of Nawaz Sharif.

Our government will resolve this issue as per the constitution. We have always been following courts’ orders and we will continue to do so in future as well. The opposition has called APCs earlier as well and the government has not halted it in any way. If the opposition wants to protest, they should do so but PTI is united under the leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan and all our allies are also with us. The public has given a five-year mandate, he said.

He said the opposition should play a democratic role within the Parliament rather than protesting on roads and doing politics of division and mayhem. He said those who are making the army and judiciary controversial are not well-wishers of Pakistan.

The opposition should do politics but they should not compromise on national interests and security. The weakening national institutes are synonymous to weakening the country. We will not compromise on accountability and accountability without discrimination will continue, he said.